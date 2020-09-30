Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SUMO traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,312. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.95 ($2.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.38. The company has a market capitalization of $310.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sumo Group from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

In other Sumo Group news, insider Michael Sherwin acquired 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £10,000.80 ($13,067.82).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

