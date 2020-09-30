Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,181. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

