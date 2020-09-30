sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $23.14 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $416,493.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00009490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00266270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.01611579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00181208 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

