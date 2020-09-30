Sushi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sushi token can now be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00266270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.01611579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00181208 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

