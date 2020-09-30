SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.93 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00012084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $160.31 million and approximately $55.93 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.67 or 0.05334669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033723 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 122,299,934 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

