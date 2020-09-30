suterusu Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $98,013.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.59 or 0.05297869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033666 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

suterusu is a token. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,040,783 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

