Synthetix Network Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45.75 Million (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00044135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a total market cap of $486.76 million and $45.75 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01596828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00178902 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 203,851,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,935,533 tokens. The official website for Synthetix Network Token is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io . Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io

Buying and Selling Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.