Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.43). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 379,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,046. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,076.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,686 shares of company stock worth $293,696 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

