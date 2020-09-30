Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.66 million to $69.70 million. Talend posted sales of $62.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $278.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.30 million to $278.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.07 million, with estimates ranging from $312.23 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. Talend’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,151,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,949. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Talend by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Talend by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. 5,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

