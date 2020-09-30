Telcoin Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $29,187.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.04743656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033774 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

