Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has decreased its dividend by 76.4% over the last three years.

ERIC stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

