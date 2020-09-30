Tellor (TRB) Tops One Day Volume of $25.35 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $25.35 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $23.06 or 0.00212999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00268969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00092281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.01614387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00180641 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,561,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,765 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

