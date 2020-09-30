TEMCO Hits Market Cap of $2.74 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $218,423.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. One TEMCO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01596828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00178902 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,264,162,073 tokens. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

