TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

TCEHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Shares of TCEHY stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,681. The company has a market cap of $648.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.