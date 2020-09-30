Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,847.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.02117949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00609846 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012100 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000621 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

