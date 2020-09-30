The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IRL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

