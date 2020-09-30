Thisoption (TONS) Market Capitalization Hits $301,036.42

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Thisoption has a market cap of $301,036.42 and $357,175.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00012578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00268701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00092579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.01613138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180262 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,362 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

