Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU) Shares Up 19.6%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU) shot up 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $16.93. 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 25,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit