Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU) Shares Up 19.6%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU) shot up 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $16.93. 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 25,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

