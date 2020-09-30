Thunder Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.59 or 0.05297869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,644 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

