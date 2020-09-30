Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sep 30th, 2020

Time Out Group (LON:TMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (9.80) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Time Out Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 36 ($0.47). 7,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,681. Time Out Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.92 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.07 ($1.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

