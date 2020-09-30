TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) Stock Price Down 10%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKKSU)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

