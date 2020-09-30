TokenPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $537,941.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $824,934.58 and approximately $537,941.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050108 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,780.56 or 1.00136600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000722 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00152752 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,559,306 coins and its circulating supply is 21,559,293 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

