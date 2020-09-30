Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE TPZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.19.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.
Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.