Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE TPZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

