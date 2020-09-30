TouchCon Reaches Market Cap of $439,513.64 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a total market cap of $439,513.64 and approximately $5,238.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00074954 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042671 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00093624 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008544 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

