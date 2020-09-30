TravelNote Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $146.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a market cap of $10,245.27 and approximately $146.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.01610974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181418 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

