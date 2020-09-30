Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Trex stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,602. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $78.32.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.