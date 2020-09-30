Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.