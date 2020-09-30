Trident Group Trading Down 50% Over Last Week (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.01599643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00179219 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.