Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Down 1.8%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). 272,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 481,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

