TrueFlip Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,784.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $574.63 or 0.05315863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033791 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

