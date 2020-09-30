Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.56

Media headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ TUES traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,083. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.74. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

