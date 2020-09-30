UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $493.60 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $493.60 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for $8.95 or 0.00082621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.01615045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00182597 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,009,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,149,574 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

