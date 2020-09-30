Unification Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,047.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Unification has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $912,093.96 and $146,047.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00268701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00092579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.01613138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180262 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.