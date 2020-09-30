Unify (UNIFY) Tops One Day Volume of $3,908.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Unify has a market cap of $218,522.04 and approximately $3,908.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

