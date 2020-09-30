Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00039092 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $410.07 million and $241.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

