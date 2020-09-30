Upfiring (UFR) Hits One Day Volume of $79,751.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $79,751.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00078818 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001185 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042448 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00094576 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

