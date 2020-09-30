Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 143.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $364.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.