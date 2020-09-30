USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, CoinEx, Coinsuper and Coinbase Pro. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $338.08 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,513,902,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,559,726 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Korbit, CoinEx, Poloniex, FCoin, Hotbit, Crex24, Kucoin, SouthXchange, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

