USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00269081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00093321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01605279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181116 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

