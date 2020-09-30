v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.06 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,015,605,412 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,746,948 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

