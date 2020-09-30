Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Sells $1,263,228.32 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.97. 466,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average is $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

