Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.34. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at $673,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 89,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,972. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

