VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 9,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

