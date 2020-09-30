Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Vela Technologies stock opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Vela Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.69.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

