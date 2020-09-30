Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Vela Technologies stock opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Vela Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.69.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit