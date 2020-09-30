Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,749. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.