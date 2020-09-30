Veritaseum Price Tops $2.76 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $1,746.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00025492 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

