VIG One Day Volume Reaches $5,059.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One VIG token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $5,059.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00050790 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,830.32 or 0.99976233 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00648443 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.01258307 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005426 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00109181 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004659 BTC.
About VIG
Buying and Selling VIG
VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.
