Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSLR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $250,000,000.50. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 7,773 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $201,009.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock valued at $274,174,007 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. 4,413,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Vivint Solar has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $106.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. Equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.