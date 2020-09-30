Volta Finance Ltd Announces Dividend of €0.11 (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) announced a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VTA opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.89. Volta Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,268.20 ($8,190.51).

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

