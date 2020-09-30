Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

VNO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 51,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,510. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

